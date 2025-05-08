Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has directed officials to expedite the supply of purified drinking water in areas still facing shortages, stressing the need for urgent interventions, including pipeline upgrades and more water treatment facilities.

Speaking at the 5th meeting of the Tripura Jal Board held at the State Secretariat, Dr. Saha said, “Arrangements must be made to provide drinking water quickly in areas where there is still a problem. If necessary, initiatives should be taken to install new pipelines instead of old ones.”

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of setting up additional iron removal plants to tackle water contamination in various parts of the state. Highlighting the need for systematic water distribution, he called for clear guidelines on providing connections to residential flats.



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“A transparent guideline or management system should be brought in for providing drinking water connections,” he added, urging the Jal Board to exercise caution in water quality testing before distribution.

Dr. Saha further emphasized the regular maintenance and monitoring of water ATMs to ensure their functionality, especially in areas with limited access to piped water.

The meeting is part of the state government’s broader initiative to improve public health infrastructure and ensure equitable access to safe drinking water across Tripura.