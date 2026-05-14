Tripura CM urges teachers to shape responsible citizens at PG teacher appointment event

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 14 said teachers play a key role in shaping society and must go beyond completing the syllabus to help students become responsible citizens.

Speaking at the appointment letter distribution ceremony for postgraduate teachers at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, organised by the state’s School Education Department, Saha said educators should guide students by “opening the doors of knowledge” and adapting teaching methods to changing times and technology.

A total of 865 postgraduate teachers received appointment letters during the programme, with the Chief Minister personally handing over appointment letters to 34 candidates.

Addressing the newly recruited teachers, Saha said the real success of educators lies in seeing students “perform well and grow into good citizens”. He also urged teachers to build stronger connections with students, understand their mindset and create a supportive atmosphere in schools.

The Chief Minister said the state government was continuing its recruitment drive across departments while maintaining transparency in the process. “Appointments are being made strictly on merit, without recommendations or influence,” he said, adding that the abilities and hard work of educated unemployed youth were being recognised fairly.

Highlighting the government’s recruitment figures, Saha said that since 2018, the School Education Department has recruited 7,104 teachers. Across different government departments, 21,825 educated unemployed youths have secured jobs through what he described as transparent procedures. Another 24,078 people have been engaged on contractual and outsourcing bases.

Saha also said the government was working to improve both infrastructure and governance in the education sector, while prioritising accountability and transparency. He reiterated that expanding access to quality education remains one of the government’s key priorities.