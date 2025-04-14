Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed state departments to expedite pending work, ensuring that the lives of people are not impacted.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting at Manu Government Dak Bungalow on April 13, CM Saha stressed the importance of timely execution during the meeting and directed all concerned departments to expedite the remaining works while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

"Development must reach the grassroots efficiently. Delays are unacceptable, especially when the lives of people are directly impacted," he said.

The meeting was held to assess the progress of various development initiatives underway in the Dhalai district. It focused on key sectors, including the public works department, drinking water and sanitation, rural development, power, education, health, and forest. Departmental officials presented updates on the ongoing projects, highlighting achievements and challenges.

Dhalai Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sushmita Das, MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma, MDCS Sanjay Das and Hangsakumar Tripura, Dhalai Zonal Development Chairperson Premlal Molsom, District Magistrate Saju Wahid A, Superintendent of Police Mihirlal Das, Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, he inaugurated the 51st State-Level Biju Mela in the Dhalai district. The 51st State-Level Biju Mela, which celebrates the traditional New Year's festival of the Chakma community, will take place over five days from April 13 to April 17.

Several dignitaries, including members of the Chakma and local communities, attended the opening ceremony. The event commenced with traditional rituals and cultural performances, setting the tone for the vibrant festivities ahead.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Saha emphasised the significance of the Biju Mela in promoting cultural unity and preserving the traditions of the Chakma community. He lauded the efforts of the organisers and encouraged participation from all communities to foster harmony and mutual respect.