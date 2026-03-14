Tripura CM urges voters to back BJP in tribal council elections

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday, March 14, called on people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, emphasising peace and development.

Speaking at a programme in Dhumacherra, Dhalai district, Saha said that other political parties including the Congress, CPI(M), and Tipra Motha Party had already been tested in the autonomous tribal areas and had failed to deliver meaningful development.

“The elections for 28 TTAADC seats will be announced soon. This time, the people must vote for the BJP for peace and progress, as other parties have already proven unable to meet the aspirations of the tribal communities,” Saha said.

The TTAADC elections are expected to be held in March–April 2026 to elect all 28 members of the council. Of these, 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, reflecting the council’s mandate to represent tribal communities in the state.