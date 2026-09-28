Tripura CM urges voters to cast ballots freely, peacefully in Village Committee polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, September 28, urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise without fear in the ongoing Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Appealing to voters, Saha said they should not delay in reaching their respective polling stations and should cast their votes without any apprehension.

“Do not delay. Come out of your homes and go to your respective polling stations and cast your votes without any apprehension,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister said he had spoken to the Director General of Police in charge and was assured that polling would be conducted peacefully across the areas.

“Voting should be conducted in a festive atmosphere,” he said, urging people to participate in the democratic process without fear.

Saha also appealed to voters to exercise their choice independently and not vote for any political party under pressure.

“I will not say that everyone should vote for our party. Vote wherever you think it is right to vote according to your own choice,” he said.

The Chief Minister described voting as both a right and a duty of citizens and said the election would have implications for development in areas under the TTAADC.

He said representatives elected through the process would be responsible for raising and addressing issues related to local development.

Saha appealed to voters to participate in the elections and ensure that their democratic rights were exercised peacefully.