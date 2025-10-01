Tripura CM urges young artists to draw inspiration from SD Burman’s legacy

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today urged the younger generation of artists to create their own original works inspired by the timeless creations of legendary music maestro Sachin Dev Burman.

Speaking at a tribute program organized on the birth anniversary of the “King of Music” at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan lobby, Dr. Saha described Sachin Dev Burman as a cultural icon who earned fame not only in India but across the world through his soulful music.

“Even today, people continue to enjoy his incomparable creations,” he said.

The event was organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized that music knows no boundaries.

“The food of the human mind is connected through music. We discover ourselves through the songs composed by Sachin Dev Burman. Moreover, music plays an immense role in removing mental depression. From 1933 to 1975, Sachin Dev Burman composed music for 8 Bengali and 89 Hindi films, which remain equally popular even today,” CM Saha noted.

He further highlighted that SD Burman recorded nearly 200 songs in Bengali and Hindi, creating a distinctive fusion of classical and folk traditions.

“The Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri. He also received several awards, including two Filmfare Awards. Music has always influenced society, and even during the freedom struggle, songs written by poets inspired the masses. Through his creations, Sachin Dev Burman forged a true bond between cultures and nations,” the Chief Minister added.

Dr. Saha also linked the legacy of the maestro to the vision of a modern India. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is advancing in various fields, including the economy, with the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“The state government is also working in that direction. The sons and daughters of Tripura have talent in various fields, including sports and music. The next generation of artists should carry forward the spirit of Sachin Dev Burman and create their own masterpieces inspired by his works,” he said.