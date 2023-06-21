Appealing to the younger generation to embrace yoga to keep body and mind healthy, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha said that Yoga has gained global recognition, understanding, and appreciation due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Saha made these remarks while attending the state-level International Yoga Day event held at Hapania International Fair Ground.

"Today, we are observing the state-level International Yoga Day. The credit for the global observance of International Yoga Day goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was on December 11th, 2014, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly, that he called for the declaration of June 21st as International Yoga Day. Since then, we have been observing International Yoga Day annually."

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The Chief Minister emphasized that many individuals, particularly the younger generation, are unaware of the numerous benefits of Yoga. He emphasized the significance of Yoga as a tradition of India and as a means to self-discovery.

"The new generation, engrossed in mobile phones and laptops, is often unaware of the benefits of Yoga which is very important for them as it will keep their body and mind healthy. Yoga is an integral part of our Indian heritage. It helps us to understand ourselves and discover our true potential. While we may be occupied with work, it is not difficult to incorporate Yoga into our daily routine. It is essential for all of us to practice Yoga every day, not just today, for the sake of our own well-being. Regular Yoga practice can help prevent various diseases such as diabetes, heart problems, and more. We must strive to keep ourselves fit," stated Dr Saha.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister hailed Prime Minister Modi for leading India in a new direction.