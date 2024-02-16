Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday expressed the government's commitment to enhancing the public distribution system, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Saha highlighted the state government's dedication to the overall welfare of the people in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

He noted the Prime Minister's emphasis on strengthening the public distribution system and outlined various significant steps taken by the state government under Modi's guidance.

As part of this initiative, Gomati's dairy products will now be made available at affordable prices through fair price shops, CM Saha announced.

The inauguration of the Gomati Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited's product merchandising ceremony through the Fair Price Shop near Pragati Vidyabhavan, Agartala, took place with Dr. Saha formally opening the Gomati Milk Parlor. Initially, as a pilot project, four dairy products, including ice-cream, curd, ghee, and cheese, will be distributed through selected ration shops.

CM Saha underscored Prime Minister Modi's commitment to the development of the North Eastern states, stating that the Prime Minister has consistently emphasized the necessity of developing these states for the overall progress of the country.

"The Prime Minister has always stressed that for the country to develop, the North Eastern states must be developed. With that goal in mind, he is actively working towards the overall development of this entire region," CM Saha stated.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government's objective is to work collectively with everyone for the comprehensive development of the state. He emphasized that achieving the goal of "Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura" requires collective efforts and highlighted the government's special focus on the development of education, health, agriculture, sports, and more.