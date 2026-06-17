Tripura CM visits fire-affected area in Agartala, assures full support to victims

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday, June 17, visited the fire-affected Office Line area in Agartala, where six shops and a local club were destroyed in a major blaze late Monday night. During his visit, the Chief Minister assured the affected families and business owners of all possible assistance from the state government.

Dr. Saha interacted with the shop owners and local residents, reviewed the extent of the damage, and directed the district administration to extend necessary support to those affected by the incident.

Describing the incident as "painful," the Chief Minister said the loss was particularly devastating as the shops had been the primary source of livelihood for several families.

"Such incidents are really painful. Those who have lost their shops can realize it, as these shops used to help them earn their livelihood. What I have learnt is that the incident may have occurred due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause can only be confirmed after a proper investigation," he said.

Dr. Saha said preliminary assessments indicated that six shops and one club had been completely gutted in the fire.

"An assessment has already been carried out by the government. All possible assistance will be provided from the government's side, and I will also personally extend help to the victims. Restoration work is expected to take around a month. These businesses have been operating here for nearly 40 years," he added.

The Chief Minister's visit was accompanied by West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Dr. Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police (West) Namit Pathak, senior police officials, and officers from the Sadar Sub-Divisional Administration.