Tripura CM visits flood affected areas, relief camps; says Government working on permanent solution to flood problem

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that the government would take some permanent steps to solve the flood issues in the state and informed that the government is on alert and everyone is working round the clock.

CM Saha said this after he visited various flood-affected areas and relief camps at Vivekananda School, Bardowali, and Ashram Chowmuhani and also interacted with the affected people.

“I heard that in Khowai and West District, all of a sudden water entered. In West District, due to heavy rain in Barmura Hills, in many places water has entered. In 2024 also, the same thing happened in August. Everyone is working, starting from the District Magistrate to the Secretary. When I was in Amarpur for a programme, I had a conversation over the phone with the officials. The water in River Haora crossed the danger level, but now the water is slowly declining, which is a good point. Rain is not happening,” he said.



CM Saha said that relief camps were opened and arrangements were made for food and baby food for all.

“Disaster teams are on the field. Boats were also deployed. I have also visited some places. As per the report, 17 relief camps were opened and 413 families comprising 1,305 people are in relief camps. I am also thinking about how to bring a permanent solution to this problem. Embankments were also constructed; however, we are working to take some steps, but you can’t compete with nature. We are alert from our end. NDRF teams have been kept in reserve. Councillors are working round the clock, including party workers and karyakartas. We are also keeping a close eye. West District has been badly affected,” he said.

Secretary Milind Ramteke, West DM Dr Vishal Kumar and others were present.