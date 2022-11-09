Chief Minister Manik Saha made a surprise visit to 3 police stations to take stock of the Law & Order situation. The visit was made when he was returning from a programme in Dhalai District.

The personnel were taken by surprise by the Chief Minister’s sudden visit. He enquired about the staff strength of the stations and sought to know about the last complaint received and the last case booked.

‘He also interacted with the police officials and instructed them to deal strictly with those engaged in creating hurdles peaceful environment of the society.’

He also reviewed the infrastructural challenges in these police stations. CM Manik Saha also advised the police officials to conduct some recreational activities which would further enhance the skill of the officials.

Also, the officials in the police station were advised to conduct activities which could engage the citizens. The engagement of Citizens would ensure the proper implementation of Law and Order.

The visit of the Chief Minister motivated the police personnel.

Notably, Tripura in recent days has witnessed a massive violation of law and order across the state.

Earlier in October, the Student Federation of India (SFI) and Tribal Students Union (TSU), two student wings of Left Front held a sit-in demonstration in front of Tripura Police headquarters protesting the rise in crime against women and demanding the restoration of rule of law.

Speaking with the reporters, SFI state secretary Sandipan Deb alleged that for the last four years there is a rise in crime against women, and BJP leaders and workers are engaged in such incidents.

“We have seen that in the last 4 years this BJP government has converted this state into Jungle Raaj. There is no rule of law, and people are facing problems. Every day across the state woman, children are constantly coming under attack and facing torture. BJP leaders are now involved in murder and rape incidents. We have protested again and again. After the BJP government was formed the number of women-related crimes increased. Today we came here to stage a demonstration demanding restoration of law and order”, he said.