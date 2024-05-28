Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday (May 28) said that the government is closely monitoring the overall situation to ensure that no one faces any problems during these difficult times.



He mentioned that due to heavy rainfall in the wake of Cyclone Remal, the Howrah River has created a flood-like situation.



“But this time it is much less severe than last time. The work on the dam has been very good this year, so the water levels have been managed much better,” he said.



Dr. Saha said this after observing the flood situation in the Bardowali Assembly constituency area of the capital on Tuesday.



As the water level of the Howrah River rose due to Cyclone Remal, the residents along the riverbank had to take shelter in relief camps once again.



He said that the victims are being quickly rescued from areas that are in dangerous conditions due to the flooding of the Howrah River.



“All their accommodations are being arranged by the administration,” said Dr. Saha.



Later, Dr. Saha inspected the condition of the people who took shelter in the local Vivekananda School relief camp and inquired about their well-being.



Dr. Saha said, “The government is ensuring that no one faces any kind of difficulty at this time. Action has also been taken by AMC. The Mayor of AMC has also been informed. There are many people who do not want to leave their homes. Many have taken shelter on the roofs. But I request them to move to a safe place because a lot of water is coming from the mountains to the river. So you need to be careful in advance. The state administration is prepared to deal with all kinds of situations.”



During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumdar, West District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, and others.