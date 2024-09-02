Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has promised decisive action against those responsible for recent attacks on Hindu temples and idols across the state. The stern warning comes in response to a series of vandalism incidents reported in several districts, including West Tripura and Sepahijala.

"Such incidents are unacceptable," Saha stated speaking to the media, following a blood donation camp on September 2. "The Tripura Police have responded promptly, and we are also gathering information from various sources."

The chief minister suggested that the attacks might be politically motivated, aimed at disrupting the state's peace and progress. "The government is functioning smoothly, and peace prevails in the state, which seems unacceptable to some," he remarked.

Saha emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, promising intensified efforts in the coming days to prevent further incidents. He urged those involved in the vandalism to cease their activities immediately.