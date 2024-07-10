Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha today said that the state government is working for the betterment of the healthcare sector in the state, as the government doesn't want any deficiencies in this sector.

Speaking with reporters, Dr Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, said that the present state government is working to help people.

“For a long time, the Mukhyamantri Samipesu program has been going on, but due to the election, it was not possible because of the model code of conduct. Sometimes, when I am not in the station, this program faces disruption. We are trying to help people in all possible ways. Many people came today, and I have helped them financially,” said Dr Saha.

He said that Tripura has created history by transplanting a kidney for the first time.

"We had an MoU with SHIJA hospital in Manipur, and then a 12-member team from my state went there and received training. However, they all came back, and the Manipur team also came and conducted the kidney transplant. The doctors informed me that the operation was successful.

The full medical team came yesterday to meet me. They are also happy after receiving the support. I have also asked them to find the issues so that we can solve them for our benefit. I want to thank everyone," said Dr. Saha.

He said that in Tripura’s cancer hospital, all treatments are taking place, including superspeciality services in GB Pant Hospital.

"We are working for the betterment of the health system in the state. We are trying to set up more medical institutions. We don’t want any deficiencies in the health sector," he added.