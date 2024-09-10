Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the government will not tolerate any form of attacks on journalists and assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found engaging in forced collection of subscriptions for Puja celebrations.



Dr. Saha pointed out that the culture of attacking journalists developed over the past 35 years of governance and stressed the need for change.

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"I have observed how journalists work tirelessly. I have a personal connection with them and believe in action. Journalists are always on the ground, constantly working. We are committed to ensuring their safety and security. However, it’s important to acknowledge that in the past, no one took proper action. You must not forget history. Journalists now have easier access to justice. I have directed the immediate arrest of those involved in attack on journalist. This was part of a culture, and some have developed the habit of attacking journalists. We must take steps to create a peaceful environment," he said.

Regarding forced subscriptions for Puja, Dr. Saha stated, "We will not tolerate forced collection of Puja subscriptions. While in Unakoti district, I learned that in Teliamura, under Khowai District, public vehicles were being stopped for subscription collection. I immediately instructed the Superintendent of Police to take prompt action. Our primary goal is to take strict measures against anyone involved, regardless of who they are."