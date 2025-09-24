Tripura CM warns against political violence, promises strict action for attacks on BJP workers

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha today condemned recent incidents of political violence in the state and assured that those responsible for the attack on BJP workers would face strict action.

Dr. Saha visited GB Pant Hospital, where several injured BJP karyakartas, including Janajati Morcha Pradesh Vice President Mangal Debbarma, are undergoing treatment following an alleged attack on September 21, ahead of the Seva Pakhwada programme at Hejamara.

“I met the injured workers and ensured that they receive proper medical care. Such attacks are unacceptable, and those involved must be brought to justice,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the Tipra Motha Party, an ally of the BJP in the state, Dr. Saha added, “Even though they are our alliance partner, any wrongdoing must be addressed. Law will take its own course, and we will not tolerate unnecessary violence. We stand for peace, not politics of physical assault.”

He also highlighted the recent vandalism of a BJP Mandal office, suggesting a possible conspiracy by certain groups. “The people of Tripura will not accept such acts. The government stands firmly against political violence and is committed to maintaining law and order,” Dr. Saha said.

The Chief Minister’s visit and statements underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims and deterring future incidents of political unrest in the state.