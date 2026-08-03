Tripura CM warns drug peddlers, says no one involved in narcotics trade will be spared

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, August 3, issued a stern warning against drug peddlers, saying no form of drug-related activity would be tolerated in Agartala and that those involved would face strict action.

The chief minister made the remarks while inspecting the restoration work at the historic Prabhubari Pond in Agartala, where he also directed officials to expedite the renovation of the water body.

During the inspection, Saha said the pond's restoration was important for environmental conservation as well as the well-being of residents living in the surrounding areas.

"I have instructed the Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation to ensure that the pond is properly maintained. The restoration should be carried out in the same manner as other ponds and water bodies in the city have been renovated. This area falls under my Assembly constituency, and restoring this pond will greatly benefit the environment and the people living nearby," he said.

He added that the walking track around the pond is frequently used by residents for morning and evening walks, making the restoration work even more significant.

The chief minister said the state government has already restored around 30 to 35 ponds and water bodies across Agartala and instructed officials to complete the ongoing work at Prabhubari Pond at the earliest.

"I visited the area today to review the progress of the work. I have directed officials to complete the restoration as soon as possible. The Mayor and the concerned corporator are also present here to monitor the work," he said.

During the visit, Saha also raised concerns over alleged drug-related activities in the locality and directed police to take immediate action.

"I have instructed the SDPO that from today onwards, no drug-related activities should be allowed here. No one involved in such illegal activities will be spared. Such immoral activities cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," the chief minister said.

He added that the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) had assured him that strict action would be taken to prevent drug-related activities in the area.

The Tripura government has repeatedly maintained that it is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, with law enforcement agencies continuing crackdowns on drug trafficking and abuse across the state.