Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday instructed Tripura Police to take strict action against persons involved in drug trade in the state



Dr. Saha said this while attending the observance of the 150 years of Tripura Police at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala on January 25.



“Many people are not aware of the history of Tripura Police, which is now 150 years old. Today, we held a meeting, and during this meeting, I stressed that our main priority is providing security to people. Besides ensuring security for the people, the State police are also taking action against those involved in disturbing law and order. I addressed the Police officers on this occasion and advised them to ensure a smooth police-public relationship and strengthen the fight against drugs,” said Dr. Saha.



Dr. Saha mentioned that development is possible when peace and tranquility prevail in the state.



“Over the last few years, I have observed a significant improvement in the law and order situation in our state. If law and order are not conducive, investments for development will not serve any purpose”, he said.



Emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have declared zero tolerance against drugs, Dr Saha said, “I have also emphasized this. I told them not to compromise against people involved in drugs. Many crimes, including atrocities, murder, crimes against women, and dacoity, have decreased. To move our country forward, youth power is most important. There should be no compromise with individuals involved in drugs because their main aim is to earn money and destabilize the state,” he added.