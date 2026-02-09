Tripura CM warns of exposing ‘unethical’ conduct of Tipra Motha-led tribal district council

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha threatened to publicly expose what he described as “every unethical act” allegedly committed by the Tipra Motha Party-led Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), claiming that the state government was fully aware of the developments within the tribal council.

Addressing the media, Saha alleged that the council, under the leadership of Tipra Motha, had failed to pay pensions to retired employees due to financial indiscipline. He said the inability to release pensions reflected serious mismanagement of funds at the council level.

Referring to the Khumulwng-based council headquarters, the chief minister said the Centre and the state government do not directly provide pension funds, and that such payments depend on disciplined expenditure by the council. “They are unable to pay pension to retired employees because of financial indiscipline at the tribal council. The Centre or the state doesn’t give extra money to pay pension to the retired employees from outlay under committed expenditure,” he said.

The chief minister also accused the TTAADC of delaying the election of Village Committees (VCs), stating that the present council had failed to follow legal provisions and had not handed over power after its tenure ended. According to Saha, the process of conducting VC elections has been stalled following the creation of new village committees.

Elections to 587 village committees were scheduled to be held in February 2021, but have yet to take place. Saha said the welfare of people was being affected due to the delay and stressed that all developmental work was being carried out by the state government at the appropriate time.

Taking a swipe at Tipra Motha’s claims over resolving the long-pending Reang refugee issue, Saha said the rehabilitation process was completed after a 23-year-long struggle, and asserted that no individual or party should take undue credit for it.

The chief minister further criticised Tipra Motha for claiming credit for bringing back surrendered militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), stating that his government was responsible for the initiative. He added that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of surrendered militants under a peace accord, and that efforts were underway to involve political leaders in the peace process.

Earlier, the CM welcomed the support of 413 individuals from different political parties who joined the BJP-IPFT alliance.