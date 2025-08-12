Tripura CM warns of rising drug abuse, pushes HIV awareness in schools

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called on parents to take a more proactive role in protecting their children from drug abuse, warning that peer pressure can lead even high-performing students toward addiction. He also pushed for the expansion of Red Ribbon Clubs in schools and colleges to strengthen HIV/AIDS awareness among young people.

Speaking at the state-level Bell of Awareness programme organised by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society at Pragya Bhavan on International Youth Day, Saha said, “I was delighted to see nearly 6,000 students joining the preventive awareness drive against AIDS with the symbolic ringing of a bell. However, the rapid spread of HIV in the North East, including Tripura, is alarming. Our state currently ranks fourth among the eight North Eastern states, which is a serious concern.”

The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Health Minister, stressed that casual drug use often leads to dependency, gradually eroding self-control. He urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and friendships closely. “Students must develop strong self-confidence and resolve to stay away from bad influences. If necessary, they should inform teachers about such issues,” he said.

Citing the Centre’s campaign for a drug-free India, Saha said Tripura has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics. He expressed confidence that with joint efforts from the government, educators, parents, and youth, the state can move towards becoming HIV-free.

The Tripura State AIDS Control Society is currently working to reach around 2.31 lakh students from Classes 8 to 12 across 1,187 government and aided schools with HIV/AIDS awareness programmes. Saha also noted that 3,433 people living with HIV/AIDS in Tripura are receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 to aid in their treatment and well-being.