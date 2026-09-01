Tripura CM welcomes BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh during two-day organisational visit
Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed BJP leader B.L. Santosh on his arrival in Tripura for a two-day organisational programme. The visit will see party leaders discuss and review organisational activities in the state.
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Story highlights
- Saha received the visiting BJP delegation at the State Guest House
- Sambit Patra and Rajiv Babbar accompanied Santosh during the visit
- The programme is scheduled to run across two days in Tripura
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh upon his arrival in Tripura for a two-day organisational programme.
The Chief Minister extended his greetings and welcomed Santosh at the State Guest House. He also welcomed Sambit Patra, Northeast Coordinator, and Rajiv Babbar, Northeast Co-Coordinator, who accompanied Santosh during the visit.
The visit is part of the BJP's organisational programme in Tripura, with party leaders expected to hold discussions and review organisational activities in the state.
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