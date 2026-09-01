Tripura CM welcomes BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh during two-day organisational visit

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh upon his arrival in Tripura for a two-day organisational programme.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings and welcomed Santosh at the State Guest House. He also welcomed Sambit Patra, Northeast Coordinator, and Rajiv Babbar, Northeast Co-Coordinator, who accompanied Santosh during the visit.

The visit is part of the BJP's organisational programme in Tripura, with party leaders expected to hold discussions and review organisational activities in the state.