Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has ruled out halting power supply to Bangladesh for now, despite Bangladesh owing Tripura Rs 200 crore in electricity dues.

Speaking to PTI, CM Saha said, "Bangladesh has not paid us about Rs 200 crore for supplying electricity. The outstanding (amount) is increasing every day. We hope that they will clear their dues so that the power supply is not disrupted."

Tripura provides 60-70 megawatts of power to Bangladesh under an agreement between the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited and the Bangladesh Power Development Board, facilitated by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited.

As a gesture of gratitude, the Tripura government started supplying power to Bangladesh under an agreement, after several pieces of machinery for the state's power generation plant were brought through Bangladeshi territory or the Chittagong port, the CM said.

"But I don't know how long we will be able to continue the supply of electricity to Bangladesh if they don't clear the dues," he said.

Tripura began supplying power to Bangladesh in March 2016. The electricity is produced at the state-owned ONGC Tripura Power Company's (OTPC) gas-based 726 MW generation capacity power plant in southern Tripura's Palatana.

As per reports, Adani Power reduced the supply to Bangladesh from around 1,400-1,500 MW to 520 MW in August due to non-payment of USD 800 million by the country.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on its north, south and west and the length of its international border is 856 km, which is 84 per cent of its total border.