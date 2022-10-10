The recent hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Tripura has irked trade unions including common people in the state.

Notably, on October 1, Tripura Gas Corporation Ltd (TNGCL) with the approval of the state government in a notification increased the prices of CNG by Rs 9.30 per kg and PNG by Rs 4.90 for each Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) with immediate effect.

With the recent hikes, the CNG in Agartala is now being sold for Rs 77.30 and 81.30 per kg outside Agartala while the PNG price increased to Rs 38.40 SCM from Rs 33.

''The prices have been doubled now and this BJP government is only busy in collecting taxes,'' said Sankar Prasad Datta, general secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

Dutta further mentioned that the saffron party is not doing justice to poor people of the state, ''The price rise is going to impact families and commuters''.

''During CPI (M) government it wasn't the case but BJP is doing so be it at the Centre or state. When BJP came to power in March 2018, the price of CNG was Rs 41 per kg, which in four year and half years almost doubled,'' he added.

The CITU general secretary further said that the price of inflation of all consumers goods, edibles, and vegetables has increased manifold but, the income of the people remained the same during BJP's rule.

On October 2, traffic was brought to halt in Agartala city as protests broke out in front of CNG refilling stations owing to the increased prices.

Mainly, the auto-rickshaw drivers were involved in it and the protest evoked prompt responses from trade union leaders.