Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced on Monday that in the fiscal year 2022-23 over Rs 3,000 crores in taxes were collected in the state across various sectors.

He also mentioned that the current state government has not imposed any additional tax burden on the people over the last six years.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the 8th GST (Goods and Services Tax) Day celebrations at Pragna Bhavan. At the event, businesses that paid the highest taxes in the last financial year were felicitated.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Singha Roy stated, “The current state government has not imposed any additional tax burden on the people in the last six years. However, in the fiscal year 2022-23, more than Rs 3,000 crores of tax has been collected in the state across various tax sectors. The revenue of the state in this sector is increasing day by day due to the government working together with the tax-paying people.”



Also Read: Tripura’s Unakoti: Brave the travel as a rock-solid cultural adventure awaits

He also highlighted the importance of the communication system in the development of any region.

“Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connectivity in the North Eastern region, including Tripura, has improved tremendously. The state currently has 19 rail services, as well as significantly improved air services. The exchange of goods will soon begin through Bangladesh using Chittagong Port via Maitri Setu, which will further propel the development of this state,” he added.

During the event, Finance Department Secretary Apoorba Roy noted that in the fiscal year 2022-23, the income from the GST sector in the state amounted to approximately Rs 1,899 crores. He expressed hope that tax collection in this sector will increase by 15 per cent over the next five years.