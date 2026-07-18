Tripura committed to building modern, technology-driven police force: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 18 reaffirmed the state government's commitment to building a modern, technology-driven and people-centric police force, while urging newly inducted personnel to uphold humanity, professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 92nd batch of Police Constables (Male) at the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) 2nd Battalion headquarters in R.K. Nagar, Saha said 469 police constables and one TSR Rifleman (GD) formally joined the Tripura Police after successfully completing their training.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the police uniform symbolises courage, discipline, honesty, responsibility and public trust, and reminded the recruits that they would often be the first point of contact for citizens in distress.

He said the government remains fully committed to maintaining law and order and has ensured transparent recruitment in the police force. Saha noted that 975 constables were appointed through a transparent recruitment process last year and highlighted the growing participation of women in policing, recalling that 318 women were among the 476 constables who graduated from the 51st and 52nd batches in May this year.

Emphasising the importance of modern policing, the Chief Minister said the recruits had undergone comprehensive training in traffic management, law and order, jungle warfare, disaster management and cyber security, which would help them effectively tackle emerging challenges.

Saha also announced that the recruitment process for 218 Sub-Inspectors will begin soon, adding that the state government has already approved the recruitment of 916 additional police constables to further strengthen the Tripura Police force.