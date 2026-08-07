Tripura: Complaint filed over alleged abusive social media posts targeting Pradyot Debbarma

A complaint has been lodged with the West Agartala Police Station seeking strict legal action against a person for allegedly posting abusive, derogatory and provocative content on social media targeting royal scion of Tripura and founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

The complaint was submitted by Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) Sepahijala District President Babulu Debbarma and YTF West District Vice-President Adarsh Debbarma along with other members of the organisation.

In their complaint, it was alleged that a person identified as Sanjib Debbarma had repeatedly uploaded objectionable and offensive remarks against Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya on publicly accessible social media platforms, including Facebook.

The complainants stated that while they support freedom of expression, repeated use of abusive and derogatory language against a respected public figure has caused deep hurt and resentment among members of the indigenous community and supporters of the Tipra Motha founder.

They further alleged that such posts appeared to be deliberate and malicious, with the intention of insulting, provoking and creating hostility among different sections of society. The complaint claimed that such activities could potentially disturb public peace and create social tension.

Seeking registration of an FIR, the complainants urged police to initiate an investigation, collect digital evidence, identify those responsible and take appropriate legal action under relevant provisions of law.

The members of YTF also stated that they are ready to cooperate with the investigation and provide screenshots, links and other related evidence of the alleged social media posts.