Tripura completes 806 km of Bangladesh border fencing, 50 km still pending

Tripura has completed 805.99 kilometres of barbed-wire fencing along its 856-kilometre international border with Bangladesh, the state Home Department told the Assembly.

The information was provided in a written reply to a question raised by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who sought details on the progress of the fencing, stretches where work is yet to be completed and measures being taken to speed up construction.

According to the Home Department, fencing remains incomplete in several parts of the state. The pending stretches cover Belonia in South Tripura district; Longtharai Valley, Kamalpur, Ambassa and Gandacherra in Dhalai; Kanchanpur in North Tripura; Khowai; and Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

The state government has repeatedly raised the matter with the Centre, seeking intervention to ensure that the remaining work is completed at the earliest, the department said.

It attributed the delays to a combination of geographical and operational challenges. These include steep and elevated terrain, rivers and streams crossing the proposed fencing routes, objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and delays by construction agencies.

With nearly 50 kilometres of the border still without completed fencing, the pending stretches remain a challenge for border management and security in the state.