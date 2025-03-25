Tripura Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman has called for an inquiry into alleged corruption and malpractice in the recruitment of faculty members at major educational institutions in the state.

Addressing the Tripura Legislative Assembly during Zero Hour on Tuesday, March 25, he urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to investigate alleged irregularities at Tripura Central University, the National Institute of Technology, the National Law University, and the Forensic University.

Roy Barman claimed that large-scale favouritism and unethical practices were taking place in the hiring process. He alleged that local candidates were being sidelined in favor of applicants from outside the state, despite their qualifications and experience.

"Officials are making racial comments against candidates from our state. At Tripura University, the Vice Chancellor has recruited his son, daughter-in-law, and her friends illegally. At the National Law University, five candidates from our state are working as Assistant Professors. Despite having good qualifications and experience, they are still serving as probationers and have been directed to continue on probation for another year," he stated.

Highlighting the impact on local youth, Roy Barman emphasised that talented individuals from Tripura were being unfairly denied opportunities.

"This is totally unacceptable. Our own youths are being denied opportunities while candidates from other states are being favoured. This cannot be allowed to continue. I urge the Chief Minister to intervene, investigate the matter, and take strict action," he said.

Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister Manik Saha acknowledged the allegations and assured that the matter would be looked into.

"I have also heard about it. I am collecting more details. Wherever legal action is necessary, I will look into the matter," the Chief Minister said.