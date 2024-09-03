Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday, September 3, stated that the party decided to abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha election as a form of protest against what they describe as the BJP's "tremendous atrocities" and undemocratic behaviour.

Roy Barman, a former BJP minister, explained that the Congress boycotted the vote due to alleged misconduct by the BJP during the recent Panchayat elections. He accused the BJP of preventing voters from casting their ballots, attacking opposition candidates, and even being involved in the murder of a CPIM worker.

In the Rajya Sabha election held today, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya secured victory. However, Roy Barman highlighted that with Tipra Motha now aligned with the BJP, and the presence of 60 MLAs eligible to vote, including 10 from CPIM and three from Congress, the party saw no chance for a fair election.

He stated, "The BJP has turned past elections into farcical exercises. In protest against these actions and to respect the democratic process, we three Congress MLAs have decided to abstain from voting."