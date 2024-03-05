Tripura Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha on March 04 wrote a letter to the Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police B J Reddy demanding immediate action against alleged criminal trespassers from the Karaimura Congress party office at Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district.

In the letter, PCC Chief, Saha said that the Congress Party Office under the name and style of Rajiv Bhavan located at Karaimura bazaar, Karaimura under 16 Bishalgarh Assembly Constituency was criminally trespassed by the BJP cadres of that area led by one Jaydul Hussain on the late hours of yesterday night.

“It is also to inform you that the said land and the building along with the furniture's and fixtures is legally owned by the Congress Party since last 25 years. BJP worker Jaydul Hussain along with his other accomplice of the BJP party broke open the door lock and thereafter removed the "Rajiv Bhavan" sign board, removed the images of our party leaders and also the Congress party flags were removed and replaced by BJP flags etc. In view of the above situation, you are hereby requested to initiate necessary action to remove the criminal trespassers from the said premises and hand over the same to the Congress Party organizational Block President of 16 Bishalgarh AC Further, the criminal trespassers of the BJP namely Jaydul Hussain and his aides who are the master mind of this criminal act needs to be booked under the appropriate sections of the IPC”, the letter reads.

He said that if no action is taken by the SP on urgent basis, Congress shall be constrained to move their active party workers and supporters to recover the said premises from the criminals and antisocial whatever consequence arise thereon for which you would be held responsible.

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