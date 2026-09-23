Tripura Congress alleges BJP using administrative machinery to influence Village Committee polls

Tripura Pradesh Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha on September 23 accused the BJP of allegedly using administrative influence to gain an advantage in the upcoming Village Committee elections and obstructing opposition parties at various places.

Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan, Saha alleged that the ruling party had continued what he described as "undemocratic activities" witnessed during previous elections.

He questioned the replacement of the State Election Commissioner shortly before the announcement of the polls, alleging that the move was intended to turn the election into a "farce".

Saha also claimed that confusion over seat-sharing within the opposition alliance had delayed the finalisation of the arrangement, with senior leaders travelling to Delhi before the three-party alliance was finalised. He said the alliance had also faced dissatisfaction among grassroots workers.

The Congress leader alleged that opposition candidates were prevented from filing nomination papers at some places and pressured to withdraw their nominations.

Saha claimed such incidents raised questions about whether a free and democratic electoral environment had been ensured in the state.

He further alleged that the Election Commission, police administration and general administration were acting in favour of the ruling party. He appealed to the police and administrative authorities to ensure that voters could cast their ballots peacefully in the Village Committee elections scheduled for September 28.

Congress state in-charge and MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka also appealed to voters in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas to give the Congress an opportunity through the Village Committee elections.

"If Congress fails to perform well, remove us from power," Ulaka said, adding that the party was preparing for the 2028 Assembly elections and would work collectively for the development of Tripura.

Ulaka also criticised the BJP and Tipra Motha, alleging that the two parties were engaged in internal political competition and were not giving adequate attention to people's concerns.

The allegations made by the Congress leaders could not be independently verified.