Tripura Congress alleges erosion of democratic rights, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s arrest

Tripura Pradesh Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha on October 1 alleged that the democratic environment in the state has deteriorated since 2018, accusing the ruling BJP of using intimidation and obstruction during elections.

Saha was speaking at a sit-in organised by the Congress Seva Dal outside the Pradesh Congress Bhavan in Agartala, where the party demanded the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. MLA Gopal Chandra Roy and other Congress leaders attended the demonstration.

Saha alleged that voters had been prevented from reaching polling stations during elections and that those who managed to cast their votes were subsequently subjected to intimidation and harassment. He also accused ruling party supporters of attempting to influence electoral outcomes through obstruction and alleged vote rigging.

Targeting the Chief Election Commissioner, Saha said, “Be prepared. The day the situation changes in this country and state, that is the day you will have to go to jail.”

The Congress leader also alleged that the government had backed legislation providing protection to the Chief Election Commissioner from arrest.

Saha further accused the BJP-led government of failing to maintain law and order, neglecting unemployed youths and misusing the security administration. He alleged that people were being denied their rights in government offices and claimed that fear had spread across the state.

He also questioned the government's claims of maintaining “zero tolerance” towards wrongdoing, alleging that organised looting and other irregularities continued in Tripura.

The latest protest is part of the Tripura Congress' wider campaign against the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The party has previously staged demonstrations in Agartala, alleging irregularities in the electoral process and demanding action against Kumar.