Tripura Congress alleges law and order deterioration, accuses BJP of dividing people

Tripura Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha today, September 2, accused the BJP led government of creating unrest by fostering divisions between the tribal and non-tribal communities and adopting an “undemocratic attitude.”





Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan, Saha expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation.



He criticized the government for allowing a ruling party protest outside the Congress bhawan last Monday and condemned the comments made against the central Congress leadership during the event.



“Congress has repeatedly stated that the current government is divisive, encourages separatism, and undermines democratic norms. The BJP is focused solely on staying in power, even at the cost of democracy,” Saha said.

The Congress leader claimed that opposition and independent MLAs are facing attacks at their residences, with police failing to act.



Saha also condemned Higher Education and Panchayat Minister Kishore Barman’s remarks, in which he labeled opposition parties and journalists as enemies of the ruling party.

“What kind of democracy is this?” Saha asked.