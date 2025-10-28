Tripura Congress alleges misuse of SIR to delete voter names of poor, tribal communities

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Asish Kumar Saha on October 28 accused the BJP and the Election Commission of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to deliberately delete the names of poor, marginalized, and tribal voters from the electoral rolls.



Speaking at a meeting with party leaders from Khowai District, Saha said that across the state, a “restless situation” is prevailing due to widespread political and financial corruption, which even ministers have admitted to.



He alleged that the BJP government has been “fooling the tribal people” and “using them merely as a vote bank.”



Saha claimed that under the garb of the SIR process, large-scale voter deletions are taking place, particularly targeting people from weaker sections of society — including labourers, farmers, and tribal residents.



“The poor and underprivileged are being deprived of their constitutional and democratic rights through the misuse of the SIR. Many are unaware of their legal rights and proper documentation, and this lack of awareness is being exploited to remove their names unfairly,” he said.





The Congress has launched a statewide awareness campaign to educate people about their voter rights and to assist those whose names have been deleted.

“Our aim is to ensure that every eligible citizen, especially from the marginalized and tribal communities, can exercise their right to vote,” Saha added.