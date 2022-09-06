Along with the entire nation, Tripura Pradesh Congress also released here the title Hindi song of the upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the longest foot rally in years by the Congress party covering some 3500 Km in 150 days from Kanyakumari to Jammu.

In presence of senior Congress leaders including AICC in-charge Tripura Szarita Laitphlang, state president Birajit Sinha, MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and heads of various organizing of the party the title song was released on Monday during a press conference at the Congress Bhavan here.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra - a 3,500-km long rally is slated to start on the evening of September 7 from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari and shall be led by Rahul Gandhi, head of the All India Congress Committee,” said Szarita Laitphlang.

“Some 118 Padyatri shall cover the yatra on foot in 150 days and will move through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu.”

Szarita informed that the goal of the Congress party is to connect with the people of the country, and their concerns and discuss various national issues like inflation, unemployment, and social tensions besides threats to democracy and raise them to the Centre.

“Under BJP rule, Tripura is not good and the suffering of the people of the state needs to be addressed. Congress shall be active in raising the issue of the common man and revive democracy back to the state,” said MLA Roy Barman who assured that if the state government rejects Congress's permission then also all political programmes shall take place as it is their democratic right.

The campaign will be officially launched on September 8 from Vivekananda Polytechnic College in Kanyakumari after the congregation of senior Congress leaders there.

On this day, Tripura Pradesh Congress has also decided to organize a symbolic rally here in which all senior leaders are going to participate.

The AICC in-charge also informed that though some states including the northeastern are not covered this time in the second phase of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ all the northeastern states shall be covered.

She added that the entire campaign shall be live streamed on a dedicated website, bharatjodoyatra.in.