The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on November 4 announced candidates for 49 of the 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) ahead of the Urban Local Body elections scheduled for November 27, while making it clear that no discussions had taken place with the CPI(M) over a possible joint contest under the INDIA alliance.

The announcement comes days after Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury indicated on November 1 that his party would contest the upcoming elections in alliance with the Congress.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said the two parties had participated in a joint INDIA alliance rally in Agartala on October 30, following which the Congress had expected discussions on a possible electoral understanding.

However, he alleged that the CPI(M) announced its candidates and filed nominations without consulting the Congress.

"Congress is a national-level political party. If anyone thinks that Congress is a small or insignificant political outfit that can be taken for granted, that is not acceptable. There was no discussion or meeting with us," Roy Barman said.

He added that the CPI(M) had announced its candidates and filed nominations while suggesting that the Congress could contest the remaining seats.

Roy Barman said Congress leaders had travelled to Delhi after the October 30 rally and returned on November 1, the same day the CPI(M) filed its nominations. He maintained that no formal discussions on an alliance had taken place between the two parties.

While acknowledging that Jitendra Chaudhury was interested in an alliance, Roy Barman said certain forces and the reluctance of some individuals prevented the proposal from taking shape. He said a joint electoral contest would have been a better arrangement.

Subsequently, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha confirmed that the party had finalised candidates for 49 AMC wards, with nominees for the remaining two wards to be announced shortly.

He said Congress leaders across urban local bodies were working to finalise candidates and complete the nomination process.

"The party will begin filing nomination papers for its declared candidates from Thursday," Saha said.

Meanwhile, Saha raised concerns over the election environment, alleging that opposition candidates were being intimidated and obstructed while attempting to file nomination papers in different municipal and nagar panchayat areas.

He specifically cited alleged incidents in Mohanpur, Jirania, Ranirbazar, Kamalpur and Santirbazar, claiming that supporters of the ruling party were preventing opposition candidates from completing the nomination process.

Saha said the Congress had approached the state administration and the State Election Commission, seeking adequate security arrangements to ensure that candidates could file their nominations without fear or obstruction.

Referring to the 2021 Urban Local Body elections, he alleged that widespread violence and irregularities had reduced the electoral exercise to a farce.

The Congress, he said, had also raised the issue at the all-party meeting convened by the State Election Commission and during its meeting with the State Election Commissioner. The party had sought security for candidates, proposers and other representatives at nomination centres.

Saha urged the state administration and the State Election Commission to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, and honour their assurances of providing a secure environment for all candidates.