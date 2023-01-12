Ahead of the Assembly Election, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Mukul Wasnik has urged similar-minded political parties and parties who believe in the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution to come together in a move to defeat the BJP in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhawan in Agartala, Wasnik who arrived here in Agartala on December 11 along with other AICC leaders said that Congress is working day and night to prepare the party in every respect to face this election 2023 Tripura Election.

“I am confident that Congress will succeed in the 2023 election. We believe in the spirit of the Indian Constitution and have great respect for it, we working to bring them together and I believe people with similar thoughts will come and will support us”, he told reporters.

When asked about the meeting with CPI (M) and TIPRA Motha, Wasnik said, “ Our talks are underway. Till the time we don’t conclude our discussion, it will not be appropriate to comment. I would certainly like to mention that there is a dialogue going on and we will publicize the matter soon. We are working day and night on a war footing to prepare the party in every respect to face this election. The election is very close and not a single moment will be wasted in preparing ourselves”.

The AICC leader also lashed at the BJP government in Tripura for failing to provide safety to women.“Only a few days are left to end the BJP rule in Tripura. In Tripura, they had promised to provide safety and free education to women which they didn’t fulfill.A minor was raped by the son of a BJP leader last october in Unakoti district. Just one week after the incident another minor girl was kidnapped and gang raped. But no steps were taken against the culprits. Can we call this safety of women? The law and order situation in the state is completely deteriorated”.

Claiming that BJP government has miserably failed to deliver on its promises, Wasnik said,“The BJP has completely failed in Tripura. Goonda raj prevails in the state. . They promised employment but did they fulfill it? They are just confusing the people by providing wrong information. Tripura topped in terms of unemployment in the Northeast region and BJP is responsible for all such situations”.