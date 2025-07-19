Tripura Congress charts strategy for tribal council polls next year

The Tripura Congress, on July 19, met with leaders of the party's tribal wing to discuss a strategy for the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), state president Asish Kumar Saha said.

The elections to the tribal council are set to be held early next year.

At present, BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) is in power in the 30-member council that administers the tribal areas of the state.

"Today, we held a meeting with leaders of Adivasi Congress in view of the next year's elections to the tribal council. Leaders spoke about the organisational preparations for the elections. We will boost the organisation to fight the election with full strength," Saha told reporters.

Senior leaders, including Adivasi Congress's state president Sabda Kumar Jamatia, were present at the meeting.

Saha said the Congress has been fighting for protecting the rights of tribals, and will observe International Indigenous Day on August 9 and Adivasi Diwas on August 23.

"The party's fight for protecting the rights of tribal people is gaining pace under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

He criticised the BJP-led government in the state for failing to implement the Forest Rights Act.