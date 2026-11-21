Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ashish Kumar Saha on Saturday, November 21 alleged that an atmosphere of fear and intimidation was prevailing among voters ahead of the ensuing urban local body elections in Tripura.



He also questioned whether the State Election Commission would be able to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

Speaking to the media after leading a padayatra in the areas surrounding Agartala city, Saha said the march had received an overwhelming response from the people. He claimed that many residents were apprehensive about exercising their voting rights and were questioning whether they would be able to cast their votes freely.



Saha said the responsibility of ensuring free and fair elections rests with the State Election Commission. However, he alleged that despite repeatedly raising several issues before the Commission, the Congress had not received satisfactory responses.



Raising concerns over voting facilities for elderly and physically challenged voters, Saha pointed out that the Election Commission of India provides provisions for collecting votes from the homes of eligible voters during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, he alleged that a similar facility would not be available in the forthcoming municipal elections.



He argued that elderly and physically challenged voters who are unable to reach polling stations could be deprived of their democratic rights in the absence of adequate arrangements. Questioning the Commission's decision, he alleged that the situation could create opportunities for electoral malpractice and potentially benefit the ruling party.

The PCC president strongly opposed the Commission's position and demanded necessary corrective measures to ensure that every eligible voter gets the opportunity to exercise their franchise without difficulty or fear.



Saha further claimed that people across Tripura were eagerly looking for a change, alleging that the BJP-led administration had failed to deliver development at both the municipal and state levels.



Accusing the ruling party of corruption and large-scale financial irregularities, he alleged that public funds allocated for urban development had been misused. He also claimed that while the living standards of several councillors had improved, the overall development of the cities and towns had failed to meet people's expectations.



Referring to the 2021 elections, Saha alleged that the BJP had come to power through electoral malpractice and claimed that people had witnessed corruption and unrestrained financial irregularities over the past five years.

He asserted that people were dissatisfied with the prevailing system of governance and were now looking for an alternative through the upcoming urban body elections.