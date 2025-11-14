Tripura Congress chief alleges conspiracy to distort India’s freedom history

Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Friday, November 14, alleged that a conspiracy is underway to distort the nation’s history and erase the sacrifices of the legendary figures who fought for India’s freedom.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress, along with the rest of the country, celebrated the 136th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, with a commemorative programme at the Congress Bhavan in Agartala.

Senior Congress leaders including State Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, former Minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, and other party members participated in the event.

Speaking to reporters later, Saha said that the Tripura Congress paid its heartfelt tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birth anniversary is celebrated nationwide as Children’s Day.

“During his tenure, Nehru showed immense love and compassion for children. He worked tirelessly for their welfare, believing that children are the future of the nation. His contributions remain significant, and people can truly realize their value today,” Saha said.

He added that Nehru was the architect of modern India, and that under his leadership, the Five-Year Plans laid the foundation for large-scale development, placing India prominently on the world map.

Saha further stated, “On this day, we must commit ourselves to safeguarding the nation’s history. The current situation shows attempts by those in power to erase the contributions of our freedom fighters. As a freedom fighter himself, Nehru played a crucial role in India’s independence movement and even endured imprisonment. Today, however, a conspiracy is underway to destroy this history and undermine the legacy of those who fought for the country’s freedom. Efforts are also being made to dilute the sanctity of the Constitution written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.”

In an oblique reference of RSS-BJP, Saha said that they are trying to erase the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Saha said, “The Congress is working to unite ordinary citizens so they can raise their voices against any attempt to distort history. We aim to advance the vision of these great leaders and resist efforts to create division among people.”