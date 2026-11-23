Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Asish Kumar Saha on Monday, November 22 accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of looting crores of rupees in the name of development in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), alleging widespread corruption, increased taxes and a deterioration in civic services.

Saha said this after a door to door campaign for the urban body election.

Addressing the ongoing political situation ahead of the Urban Local Body elections, Saha also expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of fear and intimidation, alleging that voters across the state were apprehensive about whether they would be able to exercise their democratic rights freely.

“There was a time when elections in Tripura were celebrated like festivals. People eagerly waited to cast their votes and exercise their democratic rights. However, today, the atmosphere has changed, and fear surrounding elections has spread across the state,” he alleged.

Saha said that during his visits to different parts of the state, people were repeatedly expressing concerns over whether they would be able to cast their votes without obstruction.

He questioned the role of the State Election Commission, alleging that it had so far failed to ensure voters' confidence in the electoral process.

Referring to the recent incident in Agartala, where a group of masked individuals allegedly took to the streets under the leadership of a ruling party minister, Saha questioned the purpose of such activities and accused the ruling party of attempting to create an atmosphere of intimidation.

He alleged that the state had previously witnessed the use of motorcycle gangs and helmet-wearing groups to intimidate voters and obstruct the electoral process. The emergence of what he described as 'mask gangs' was another disturbing development, he added.

“What message does the ruling party want to convey to the people by bringing masked individuals onto the streets? What kind of rehearsal is this? Is it an attempt to turn elections into a farce?” Saha questioned.

He also questioned why the police and administration had not initiated an investigation into the incident, stressing that the authorities must ensure a peaceful and fear-free electoral environment.

Targeting the BJP over its development claims, the Congress leader alleged that civic bodies across the state, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, had witnessed large-scale corruption and financial irregularities in the name of development.

He further alleged that taxes had been increased, putting an additional burden on citizens, while the quality of civic services continued to deteriorate.

Saha cited the mosquito menace in Agartala as an example of the alleged failure of the civic administration, claiming that residents were struggling with mosquitoes even during daytime despite promises and expenditure of crores of rupees on mosquito-control measures.

He maintained that the ruling party could not seek votes merely by making development claims when people were allegedly facing deteriorating civic amenities, rising taxes and concerns over their democratic rights.