Birajit Sinha, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLA on May 6 has written a letter to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh seeking urgent assistance for Bengali family in Churachandpur, Manipur.

According to the letter, the family of six members, identified as Ranju Chakraborty, Bijoy Chakraborty, Bulty Acharjee, Brinda Chakraborty, Reyansh Chakraborty, and Anup Acharjee, is currently facing a dire situation and requires immediate help. The family resides near R.S. Automobile, Centre Road, Churachandpur, Manipur.

Birajit stated in his letter that the family is currently stuck inside their room due to the ongoing violence in the area and is unable to leave their house. They have no access to food and are currently starving. The family is frightened and scared for their safety.

"I urge you to take swift action in ensuring their safety and well-being. I request you to kindly arrange for their safe evacuation to a shelter or a safer location, where they can receive the necessary support and care. I also urge you to ensure that they have access to food, water, and other basic amenities during this difficult time," the letter reads.

Birajit expressed his sincere gratitude for the Chief Minister's time and attention to this matter, and he hopes that he will take immediate action in providing assistance to this family and ensuring their safety.