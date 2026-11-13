Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb on November 13 claimed that the Congress and CPI(M) had lost their political relevance, asserting that people were backing the BJP’s development agenda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing organisational meetings in the 13-Pratapgarh and Badharghat Assembly constituencies ahead of the upcoming urban local body elections, Deb attended the programmes as the chief speaker.

He alleged that the Congress and CPI(M) were periodically creating controversies to remain in the public spotlight and protect their political existence.

Deb said people had already seen the Congress's record in governance and development and were aware of its performance and responsibilities towards society.

Taking a swipe at the Congress-Left alliance, he questioned what the two parties had achieved through their political understanding, pointing out that they had already joined hands during the Assembly elections.

He asserted that whether the Congress and Left continued their alliance would make little difference to the BJP.

Deb further claimed that people were standing with the BJP's development agenda and Modi's leadership, adding that public support, rather than political alliances between parties, would ultimately determine the electoral outcome.