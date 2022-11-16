Claiming that Congress and CPIM have no future, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stated that BJP is the one and the only party that exists in the country.

He said this while interacting with reporters on National Press Day-2022 at his official residence, Deb who is also MP of Rajya Sabha claimed that in 2018 CPIM lost the election because they don’t consider the poll as tough.

“For BJP we always see the election as a tough job but CPIM always used to consider that elections are easy and so they lost the 2018 assembly election”, he claimed.

Deb also said except BJP there are no other parties that exist now in the country.

“What was the role of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi during the Himachal Pradesh elections? They didn’t have any role. In Congress, there is no leader to campaign for the party. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is causing a loss to Congress and will not be profitable for the party. In Kerala, if Muslim League withdrew its support then CPIM is vanish. CPIM and Congress have no guardians”, Deb added.

He further claimed that in 2018 people of Tripura voted for BJP in power to achieve freedom from the misrule of CPIM.

“I do visit rural areas in Tripura. People may not like local leaders of BJP but they will vote for BJP”, he said adding that in 2023 people will vote for BJP for a bright future and development.

“What is the plan of CPIM? Doe’s they have any plans? But we have a plan for 25 years. In India there is no other alternative party except BJP”, he concluded.