Panic gripped Nehal Chandra Nagar area under Sepahijala district in Tripura on March 10 as a delegation of Congress and CPIM leaders faced attacks and had their vehicle vandalized by alleged BJP supporters.

On March 10, eight MPs of Congress and CPIM arrived in the state to visit different violence-affected areas. The CPIM state committee Secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, and CPIM MP Elamaram Kareem were also present during the attack.

The attack was carried out at Nehal Chandra Nagar area under Sepahijala district in Tripura when MLA and PCC Chief Birajit Sinha, MP Abdul Khalique, and Congress working committee member and in charge of Tripura Dr. Ajoy Kumar went there to interact with the locals pertaining to the incidents of post-poll violence. Although all the leaders returned from the place unhurt, two vehicles were severely damaged by the miscreants who resorted to stone pelting.

PCC Chief Birajit Sinha alleged that more than 25 BJP workers suddenly came in front of them and prevented them from entering the market. "On March 9 around 19 shops in the market of NC Nagar were burnt to ashes by the BJP-backed miscreants. But when we arrived at the spot, the BJP workers rushed to the spot and started accusing us that Congress and CPIM workers have set the shops on fire. They told us that all the shops that were burnt down belonged to supporters of the BJP," said Sinha.

Sinha further said that all of a sudden the BJP workers started pelting stones on their vehicles amidst Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel. "When we asked TSR to take some steps, they replied that they don't have any permission. We will inform the matter to the SP of Sepahijala District seeking his response on the issue and on the action of TSR," he said.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders across party lines, with many condemning the violence and calling for strict action against the perpetrators. Tripura has been in the midst of violence ever since the BJP won the assembly elections in the state, with clashes reported between supporters of the BJP and opposition parties.

The Congress and CPIM leaders had come to Tripura to assess the situation and take stock of the ground realities.

As political tensions continue to simmer in Tripura, it remains to be seen how the state government will respond to the incident and ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including political leaders.