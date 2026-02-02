Tripura Congress criticizes 2026-27 Union Budget, terms it as directionless, says failed to address northeast aspirations

Tripura Pradesh Congress on Monday slammed the 2026-27 Union Budget has terming it as “directionless” and lacking a clear vision for the country’s future.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan, party president Ashish Kumar Saha strongly criticized the budget, saying it fails to provide a roadmap for national development.

“This budget has no perspective; it is entirely directionless. It cannot guide the country toward a prosperous future. As a result, employment opportunities are likely to shrink, and layoffs may increase. The worst impact will fall on the working class,” warned Saha.

Echoing these concerns, Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty accused the budget of widening avenues for black money.

He also questioned the implementation of previous government budgets, stressing that the plan offers no hope for millions of unemployed youth.

Chakraborty highlighted the budget’s complete failure to address the demands of Tripura and the wider northeastern region.

“Not a single demand raised by the state earlier has been fulfilled. This budget is particularly disappointing for states like Tripura,” he said.

Presenting statistical data from previous budgets, Chakraborty expressed deep concern over the lack of adequate allocation and effective initiatives for the state’s development. He added that crucial issues such as job creation, regional development, and youth empowerment have been entirely overlooked.

“This budget repeats old, routine measures instead of presenting new directions, leaving the country ill-equipped to face economic and social challenges,” Chakraborty concluded.