The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday urged the state government to ensure at least 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for all job card holders during the remaining months of the current fiscal year (2024-25).

TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha criticized the decline in workdays, revealing that only an average of 44 mandays have been generated in the state so far this fiscal year, compared to 55 mandays in the previous year.

"MGNREGA was established during the UPA regime to guarantee 100 days of work for individuals in the unorganized sector. The BJP, in its vision document, had pledged to provide 200 mandays with a daily wage increase to ₹340. However, we are witnessing a steady decline in workdays, pushing the rural poor into distress," Saha stated.

The TPCC emphasized the urgency of fulfilling these promises to support rural livelihoods and alleviate the economic challenges faced by the state's poor.



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