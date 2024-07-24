Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha has called for comprehensive support for victims of recent unrest in Gandatwisa, Dhalai District. His demands include financial assistance, resettlement aid, and the establishment of security posts in the sub-division.

The Gandatwisa area erupted in protests following the death of a boy on July 12, destroying shops and homes. While the government has announced relief packages, Saha argues these measures are insufficient.

At a recent press conference, Saha revealed that a Pradesh Congress delegation attempted to assess the situation in Gandatwisa but faced administrative obstacles. "We finally reached the area on July 22nd, but were still denied access," he stated. "Over 150 families have lost their homes and businesses, now living in relief camps. Their properties were looted, destroyed, and burned. The displaced are hesitant to return due to security concerns."

Saha highlighted the locals' early pleas for improved security and decisive action. "I met with the DGP to request intervention," he said. "Despite the presence of 163 BNNS personnel, violence escalated dramatically. People have lost everything, and the police failed to protect them. Houses were torched and looted, livestock stolen and killed, all while law enforcement stood by. Many believe prompt police action could have prevented this tragedy."

The Congress leader also criticised the ruling BJP's selective approach to site visits. "BJP representatives meet freely with victims, yet opposition parties are denied access," Saha noted. "This suggests an attempt to conceal information. The administration's efforts to keep opposition parties away only highlight the government's failures."

Saha reiterated his demands saying, "We are demanding financial aid for the victims, resettlement support, and the establishment of security camps in various locations for their protection."