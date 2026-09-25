Tripura Congress demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, burns effigy over SIR

Claiming that a cadre-based party means bringing down the autocratic regime, the Tripura Congress on September 25 demanded strict action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on charges of “killing democracy” and treason.

Today, the Tripura Pradesh Congress protested in front of the State Election Office, demanding the resignation of the country's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress also burnt the effigy of the Chief Election Commissioner in front of the State Election Office.

Later, Tripura Congress MLA and CWC member Sudip Roy Barman said that Gyanesh Kumar should be behind bars for “killing democracy” and that action should be taken against him on charges of treason.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar are winning elections by stealing votes. They have been doing these things for a long time. So I am saying that any cadre-based party is dangerous for the country and the state. A cadre-based party means preventing control over democracy. A cadre-based party means bringing down the autocratic regime. So people should think, we should move towards mass-based parties. We should reject the BJP and other cadre-based parties and come to the side of Congress. We want the blessings of the people for the work of building the country and the state in the future. People should cooperate,” said Roy Barman.

He said that if action is not taken against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress and the people of India are getting ready for the next phase of the movement.

“The Congress has started a movement to bring down Amit Shah, Modi and Gyanesh Kumar, these thieves and robbers. We firmly believe that the people of the country will join this,” he said.

He said that the Congress is demanding the resignation and arrest of the country's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.

“The names of valid voters are being removed from the list in the name of SIR. This has come to the fore after objections were raised by two Election Commissioners. The Chief Election Commissioner has changed the law. This is how the BJP has won elections in various states, including West Bengal and Bihar,” he said.