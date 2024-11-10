Tripura Congress leaders, on November 10 launched a scathing attack on rising airfare costs and reduced flight services, demanding immediate government intervention to protect passenger interests.

The controversy centres on the Agartala-Kolkata route, where ticket prices have skyrocketed from Rs 3,500-6,500 to Rs 13,000-15,000 for a mere 327-kilometre journey that takes less than an hour.

"PM Modi's promise to make the state a 'HIRA' state has turned out to be a blatant lie. Airfares are far from being easily accessible and are becoming increasingly unaffordable for the common middle class," the Pradesh Congress Committee said in a statement.

Flight connectivity has taken a significant hit, with Indigo discontinuing two flights in October. Air India suspended two flights two months ago and plans to cut another service from December 1.

The Congress criticised the BJP government's 2018 election promises, particularly plans for medical and education hubs. "Due to the complete collapse of health services, sick people now have to seek medical treatment abroad," the statement noted.

The opposition party highlighted how reduced flight options affect students travelling for education, job seekers attending interviews, and patients requiring medical treatment.

"The government's silent role is allowing airline companies to profit at the expense of the people of the state. It is useless to talk about the double-engine government, which is ineffective, inefficient, and corrupt in all areas," the statement added.

Congress leaders demanded airlines roll back the "abnormal" fare hikes and establish pricing comparable to similar routes across India. They also called on both central and state governments to introduce new flights with affordable fares, considering the region's economic conditions.